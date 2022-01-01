Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 87 against 58.2 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (100.1 vs 154.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R1
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 53.5 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 19 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +354%
11.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.7 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
