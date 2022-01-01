You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 87 against 58.2 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (100.1 vs 154.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 53.5 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time 19 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Alienware x15 R1 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 90 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware x15 R1 +354% 11.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.7 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

