Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 100 against 87 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (136.7 vs 154.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 53.5 dB 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time 19 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Alienware x15 R1 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 90 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Alienware x15 R1 +127% 11.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 82.7 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

