Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 100 against 87 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (136.7 vs 154.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 53.5 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time 19 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
Alienware x15 R1 +127%
11.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 82.7 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
