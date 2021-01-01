Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142.1 vs 154.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.3%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +24%
1562
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +6%
8895
8413
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +12%
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +8%
4898
4534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
