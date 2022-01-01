Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1 or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142.1 vs 154.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R1
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +66%
11.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or x15 R1
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or x15 R1
3. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or x15 R1
4. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or x15 R1
5. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
6. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Strix G15 G513 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) or Strix G15 G513 (2022)
9. MSI Sword 15 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский