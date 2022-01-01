You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133.8 vs 154.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x15 R1 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware x15 R1 11.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +13% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.