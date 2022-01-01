Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1 or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133.8 vs 154.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R1
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~86%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +36%
11.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1
3. Dell Alienware x15 R1 and m15 R7
4. Dell Alienware x15 R1 and G15 5510
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Zephyrus S17 (2021)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский