Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

73 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 87 against 48 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142.4 vs 154.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R1
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359.7 mm (14.16 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 277.2 mm (10.91 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 16.3 mm (0.64 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~73%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time 19 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x15 R1 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +149%
10.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

