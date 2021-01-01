Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

74 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 186-254% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 96 against 87 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.9 vs 154.5 square inches)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 359.7 mm (14.16 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 277.2 mm (10.91 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.3 mm (0.64 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~82%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +339%
10.8 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

