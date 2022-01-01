Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm
14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~67.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2
13.6 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) +1%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
