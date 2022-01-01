Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
|359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm
14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches
|Area
|997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
|993 cm2 (154 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.3%
|~67.6%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1793
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12449
12600
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1756
1779
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16582
17255
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
