Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.9 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1383:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.3% Response time 19 ms 10 ms Max. brightness Alienware x15 R2 300 nits Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 610 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 125 W 110 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz - GPU boost clock 1778 MHz - FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Alienware x15 R2 13.6 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +21% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

