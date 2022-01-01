Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.9 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1383:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.3%
Response time 19 ms 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 610 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 110 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz -
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2
13.6 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +21%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 (2022) or Alienware x15 R2
2. Alienware m15 R7 or Alienware x15 R2
3. Alienware m15 R6 or Alienware x15 R2
4. Raider GE66 (2022) or Alienware x15 R2
5. Alienware x14 or Alienware x15 R2
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
7. Alienware m15 R7 or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
8. Omen 15z (AMD) or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
9. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский