Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 87 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (101.4 vs 154.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~82%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 4 -
Noise level (max. load) 53 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 19 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +353%
13.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
