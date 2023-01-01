You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 87 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs) Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (107.1 vs 154.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors White Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 53 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x15 R2 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 125 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance Alienware x15 R2 +100% 13.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

