Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 87 against 75 watt-hours
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (98.3 vs 154.5 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
|299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|Area
|997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.3%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|100 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R2 +9%
1785
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R2 +17%
12609
10809
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R2 +20%
1857
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R2 +15%
17007
14851
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
