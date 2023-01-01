Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (96.4 vs 154.5 square inches)
- 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.3%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|53 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1785
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12609
12110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R2 +5%
1857
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17007
16297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1