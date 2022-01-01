Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (95.5 vs 154.5 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +171%
13.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware x15 R2 vs Alienware x15 R1
2. Alienware x15 R2 vs Alienware x17 R2
3. Alienware x15 R2 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
4. Alienware x15 R2 vs Stealth GS66 (2022)
5. Alienware x15 R2 vs ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
6. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Surface Pro 8
8. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs ROG Flow X13 GV301
10. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Book 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский