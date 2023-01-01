Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 87 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (109.7 vs 154.5 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 53 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +91%
13.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

