Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133.8 vs 154.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~86%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +56%
13.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 (2022) vs Alienware x15 R2
2. Alienware m15 R7 vs Alienware x15 R2
3. Alienware m15 R6 vs Alienware x15 R2
4. Raider GE66 (2022) vs Alienware x15 R2
5. Alienware x14 vs Alienware x15 R2
6. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
9. ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
10. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский