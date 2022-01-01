Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 87 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (106.6 vs 154.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 19 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +666%
10.8 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 -
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

