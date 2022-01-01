You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 87 against 63 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (102.3 vs 154.5 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~86.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors White Gray, Purple Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 38 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x15 R2 300 nits ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 407 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 125 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz - GPU boost clock 1778 MHz - FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware x15 R2 +382% 13.6 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

