Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs m15 R6

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Dell Alienware m15 R6
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 955 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +56%
13.6 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or x15 R1
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or x17 R2
4. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or m15 R7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and x15 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский