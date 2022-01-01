You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 87 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~69.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 19 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x15 R2 300 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware x15 R2 +45% 10.8 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.