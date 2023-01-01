Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Alienware m16

70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Dell Alienware m16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (154.5 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R2
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~69.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 12.1 mm
Colors White Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level (max. load) 53 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 300 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 890 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R2
12671
Alienware m16 +23%
15535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R2
16924
Alienware m16 +36%
23085
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz -
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R2 +55%
13.6 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB 70 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 11.2 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
    - Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware X16 vs Alienware m16
2. Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Alienware m16
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Dell Alienware m16
5. Dell Alienware m18 vs Alienware m16
6. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
7. Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs x15 R2
8. Dell Alienware x14 vs x15 R2
9. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Alienware x15 R2
10. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs x15 R2
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m16 and x15 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский