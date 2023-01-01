Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1960 grams less (around 4.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1960 grams less (around 4.32 lbs) Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (154.5 vs 203.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 97 against 87 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 97 against 87 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~71.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 11.3 mm Colors White Black, Gray Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 4 4 Noise level (max. load) 53 dB 56.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 18 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz PPI 141 ppi 126 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 10% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 19 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x15 R2 300 nits Alienware m18 300 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 300 / 330 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 890 grams 1478 / 1512 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 125 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz - GPU boost clock 1778 MHz - FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware x15 R2 +55% 13.6 TFLOPS Alienware m18 8.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80.2 dB 83.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.1 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m18: - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches. - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB). - The RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz, thanks to the XMP profiles.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.