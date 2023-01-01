Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware X16 or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Display
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware X16 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware X16
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~67.7%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1363:1
sRGB color space - 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.8%
Response time 3 ms 10 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware X16
300 nits
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware X16
9.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +50%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
