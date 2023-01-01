Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware X16 or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware X16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Dell Alienware X16
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware X16 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144.9 vs 163.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware X16
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware X16
300 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware X16
10678
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +117%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware X16
16278
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +89%
30745
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Alienware X16
9.2 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +168%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware X16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware X16 vs XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware X16 vs Asus ROG Strix G18
4. Dell Alienware X16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
5. Dell Alienware X16 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
10. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Dell Alienware X16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский