You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits

Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (146.3 vs 163.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~78.6% Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level (max. load) - 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 10171:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 90.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4% Response time 3 ms 17 ms Max. brightness Alienware X16 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +267% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:48 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1149 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Alienware X16 9.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +83% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware X16: - 4-fan cooling with liquid metal only for RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 models.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.