Dell Alienware X16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
VS
83 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Dell Alienware X16
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware X16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (146.3 vs 163.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware X16
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~78.6%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level (max. load) - 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 10171:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 17 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware X16
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:48 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1149 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 16
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware X16
9.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +83%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware X16:
    - 4-fan cooling with liquid metal only for RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 models.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) and Dell Alienware X16 or ask any questions
Promotion
