Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware X16 or TUF Gaming A17 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware X16 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
Dell Alienware X16
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware X16 and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware X16
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.72 kg (6 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware X16 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware X16
9.2 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware X16 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Alienware X16 and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Alienware X16 and ROG Strix SCAR 16
4. Alienware X16 and ROG Strix G16
5. Alienware X16 and ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
6. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
7. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
8. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
9. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
10. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Blade 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Dell Alienware X16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский