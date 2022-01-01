Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R1 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
VS
60 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 185-253% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 87 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1780 grams less (around 3.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (101.4 vs 185.2 square inches)
  • 77% sharper screen – 225 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R1
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~82%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 4 -
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 1 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R1 +337%
13.1 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
