Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 222-303% higher FPS
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 87 against 58.2 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1620 grams less (around 3.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 46% more compact case (100.1 vs 185.2 square inches)
- 79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1577
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8307
9423
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +9%
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +70%
12733
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|88 dB
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1