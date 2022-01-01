Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R1 or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Can run popular games at about 1841-2510% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1190 grams less (around 2.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 74% sharper screen – 221 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (130.3 vs 185.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R1
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~81.8%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 330 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R1 +3347%
13.1 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

