Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (172.7 vs 185.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +5%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +3%
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +2%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5037
5389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
