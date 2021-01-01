Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R1 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

73 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
VS
75 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (172.7 vs 185.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R1
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 299.4 mm (11.79 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~74.1%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R1
10.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +28%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

