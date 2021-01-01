Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (166.3 vs 185.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +9%
1584
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +36%
8904
6527
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +9%
1500
1371
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R1 +22%
12180
9961
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1