Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
65 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
From $1100
Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (166.3 vs 185.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R1
vs
TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 299.4 mm (11.79 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~76.9%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R1
10.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +11%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

