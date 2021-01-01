Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R1 or Alienware m17 R3 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs m17 R3

73 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R3
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
Dell Alienware m17 R3
From $1649
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and m17 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R1
vs
Alienware m17 R3

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 299.4 mm (11.79 inches) 294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
Thickness 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches) 22 mm (0.87 inches)
Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~70.1%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R1 +133%
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R3
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2667 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m17 R4 or Dell Alienware x17 R1
2. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or Dell Alienware x17 R1
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Dell Alienware m17 R3
4. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Dell Alienware m17 R3
5. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Dell Alienware m17 R3
6. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or Dell Alienware m17 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R3 and x17 R1 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский