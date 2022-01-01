You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 100 against 87 watt-hours

78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (136.4 vs 185.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~84.3% Side bezels 8.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors White Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 52.5 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 3 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 330 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 140 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +331% 13.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.