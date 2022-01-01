Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 87 against 62 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1720 grams less (around 3.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 44% more compact case (102.9 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 169 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~78.4%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 330 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

