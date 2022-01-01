Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (133.8 vs 185.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~86%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 52.5 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus M16 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +68%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware x15 R2
4. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or MSI GE76 Raider
5. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский