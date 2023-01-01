You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (135.3 vs 185.4 square inches)

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~85% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 3 Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +42% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.