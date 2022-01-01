You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 87 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (137.8 vs 185.4 square inches)

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~75.5% Side bezels 8.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits TUF Gaming A15 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 330 W 200 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +52% 10.8 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

