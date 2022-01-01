Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Dell Alienware x17 R2
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (142.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~72.9%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 52.5 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB 73.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
2. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
3. MSI Crosshair 17 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
4. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Dell Alienware x17 R2
5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. MSI GF63 Thin and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский