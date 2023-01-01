You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (161.2 vs 185.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~79.3% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.5 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 +20% 300 nits TUF Gaming A17 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +50% 13.8 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

