Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 87 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (112.7 vs 185.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~83.9% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 52.5 dB 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 Size 17.3 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 1315:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 21 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:47 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 420 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +85% 13.8 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 7.8 x 5.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.