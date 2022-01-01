Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 87 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (112.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|Area
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|52.5 dB
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|800:1
|1315:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|21 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:47 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1003 gramm
|420 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +16%
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +27%
12720
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +19%
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +27%
17375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
