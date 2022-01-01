Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 96 against 87 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (138.1 vs 185.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~83.3%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 52.5 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +15%
13.8 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware x17 R1 vs Alienware x17 R2
2. Stealth GS77 vs Alienware x17 R2
3. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Alienware x17 R2
4. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Alienware x17 R2
5. Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Alienware x17 R2
6. XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
7. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
8. Precision 5570 vs Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский