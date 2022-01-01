You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 96 against 87 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (138.1 vs 185.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~83.3% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 52.5 dB 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 330 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +15% 13.8 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.