Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 92 against 87 watt-hours

122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (139 vs 185.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~74.8% Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 52.5 dB 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time 3 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +47% 440 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 92 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 712 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 90-110 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 13.8 TFLOPS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +4% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 84.3 dB 77.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

