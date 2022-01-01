Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Dell Alienware x17 R2
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 92 against 87 watt-hours
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (139 vs 185.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~74.8%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 52.5 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 3 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 90-110 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2
13.8 TFLOPS
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +4%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware x17 R1 or Alienware x17 R2
2. Stealth GS77 or Alienware x17 R2
3. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Alienware x17 R2
4. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Alienware x17 R2
5. Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or Alienware x17 R2
6. XPS 15 9500 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
7. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский