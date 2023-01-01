Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs Alienware m16

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (165.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69.4%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 12.1 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2
12740
Alienware m16 +20%
15343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +60%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs m15 R7
2. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
4. Dell Alienware m16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Dell Alienware m16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. Dell Alienware m16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
7. Dell Alienware m16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
8. Dell Alienware m16 vs MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m16 and x17 R2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский