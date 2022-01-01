You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Battery 87 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 399.8 x 294.2 x 22 mm

15.74 x 11.58 x 0.87 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~70.1% Side bezels 8.1 mm 8.4 mm Colors White Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 4 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits Alienware m17 R3 300 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +198% 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R3 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2667 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x4W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.