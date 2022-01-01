You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 87 against 80.5 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1230 grams less (around 2.71 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (131 vs 185.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~64% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors White White Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1736:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R2 300 nits Alienware x14 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 1003 gramm 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Alienware x17 R2 +125% 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 - Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.