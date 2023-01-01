Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 87 against 80.5 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (129.6 vs 185.4 square inches)
- 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|~68%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|52.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1003 grams
|485 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +9%
1788
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +19%
12740
10681
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +11%
1878
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +34%
16885
12641
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|-
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.2 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
