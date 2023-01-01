Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2 or Alienware x14 R2 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs x14 R2

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Dell Alienware x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and x14 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 87 against 80.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (129.6 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
Alienware x14 R2

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~68%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 9.8 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 52.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1003 grams 485 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +138%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 -
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
