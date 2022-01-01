You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5510 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.8 vs 150.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~75.5% Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.2 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 35 ms 4 ms Max. brightness G15 5510 250 nits TUF Dash F15 (2022) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 727 / 948 gramm 477 / 599 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 0 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance G15 5510 3.195 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 (2022) +110% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.6 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.