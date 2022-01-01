Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5510 or TUF Dash F15 (2022) – what's better?

Dell G15 5510 vs Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)

51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Dell G15 5510
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5510 and Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5510
vs
TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches		 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~75.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.2 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5510
250 nits
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 727 / 948 gramm 477 / 599 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5510
1127
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +46%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5510
4287
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +98%
8491
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5510
1144
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +38%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5510
5680
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +73%
9818

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +110%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.6 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Dell G15 5510
2. MSI Katana GF66 or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
4. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
6. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
8. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) and Dell G15 5510 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский