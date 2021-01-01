Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5510 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Dell G15 5510 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

54 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
60 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell G15 5510
From $899
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5510 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5510
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~73%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 789:1
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5510
250 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +35%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

